An official website of the State of Georgia.

The .gov means it’s official.
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. State of Georgia government websites and email systems use “georgia.gov” or “ga.gov” at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you’re on an official state website.

Still Not Sure?
Call 1-800-GEORGIA to verify that a website is an official website of the State of Georgia.

≡  Organizations
New Ethics Logo-b&w
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
PeachFile e-Filing System
NEW: “Memo with Guidance for Corporate Non-Candidate Committees” – please find details under “Campaign Finance Law”

State Ethics Commission

Increasing transparency in Georgia politics. 

Local Filer Information

Open Records Request

Filing Schedule

Legacy Records Search

Upcoming 2026 Trainings:

 

Virtual, October 22 | Register here 

Flowery Branch, November 5 | Register here

Judicial Virtual, November 6 | Register here

Virtual, November 9 | Register here 

Virtual, November 17 | Register here

Perry, November 12 | Register here

December 3 | TBD

Past 2026 Trainings:

Athens, February 25-27 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference –

 Tifton, March 18-20 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference 

Athens, March 23 | GAVERO Conference 

Athens, May 12 | Georgia Association of Tax Professionals Conference

Gainesville, May 14 | GMA Small Cities Conference  

Dalton, August 20 | Register here

Dublin, August 24 | Register here

Atlanta, September 10 | Class Information Here 

Helen, September 17 | Register here (CANCELLED)

Judicial Virtual, September 25 | Register here

Carrollton, October 1 | Register here

Virtual, October 8 | Register here

Richmond Hill, October 13 | Register here

Judicial Virtual, October 16 | Register here

Athens, February 25-27 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference

 Tifton, March 18-20 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference 

Athens, March 23 | GAVERO Conference 

Athens, May 12 | Georgia Association of Tax Professionals Conference

Gainesville, May 14 | GMA Small Cities Conference  

Jekyll Island, June 2 | COAG Summer Conference 

Savannah, June 27-28 | GMA Annual Conference 

Virtual, July 9 | Register here

Virtual, July 23 | Register here

 

 