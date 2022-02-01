State Ethics Commission

Upcoming 2026 Trainings:
Virtual, October 22 | Register here
Flowery Branch, November 5 | Register here
Judicial Virtual, November 6 | Register here
Virtual, November 9 | Register here
Virtual, November 17 | Register here
Perry, November 12 | Register here
December 3 | TBD
Past 2026 Trainings:
Athens, February 25-27 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference –
Tifton, March 18-20 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference
Athens, March 23 | GAVERO Conference
Athens, May 12 | Georgia Association of Tax Professionals Conference
Gainesville, May 14 | GMA Small Cities Conference
Dalton, August 20 | Register here
Dublin, August 24 | Register here
Atlanta, September 10 | Class Information Here
Helen, September 17 | Register here (CANCELLED)
Judicial Virtual, September 25 | Register here
Carrollton, October 1 | Register here
Virtual, October 8 | Register here
Richmond Hill, October 13 | Register here
Judicial Virtual, October 16 | Register here
Athens, February 25-27 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference
Tifton, March 18-20 | GMA Newly Elected Officials Conference
Athens, March 23 | GAVERO Conference
Athens, May 12 | Georgia Association of Tax Professionals Conference
Gainesville, May 14 | GMA Small Cities Conference
Jekyll Island, June 2 | COAG Summer Conference
Savannah, June 27-28 | GMA Annual Conference
Virtual, July 9 | Register here
Virtual, July 23 | Register here